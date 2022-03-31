Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 60,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,531 shares.The stock last traded at $344.80 and had previously closed at $331.78.

The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.15.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

