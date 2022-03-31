Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.92 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.08.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

