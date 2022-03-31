Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.92 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.