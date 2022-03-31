Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.490-7.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $371.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.70 and its 200-day moving average is $381.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.