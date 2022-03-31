Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 294.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,745,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

