MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.84. MacroGenics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 4,418 shares traded.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

