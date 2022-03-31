Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.84. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

