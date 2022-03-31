Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as high as C$3.30. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 35,271 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.34.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at C$386,080.50.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

