Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,414 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

