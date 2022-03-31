Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

