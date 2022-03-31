Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

