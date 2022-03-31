Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 187,041 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,041 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of StoneCo worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.