Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.33 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

