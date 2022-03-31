Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

Shares of SJM opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

