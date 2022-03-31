Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NYSE MN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 22,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,121. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
