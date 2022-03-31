Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

NYSE MN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 22,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,121. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.