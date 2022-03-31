ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.