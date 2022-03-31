Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.96

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.96 and traded as high as C$30.51. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 319,465 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.96.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

