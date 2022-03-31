Mark Riggs Sells 1,013 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $103.95 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

