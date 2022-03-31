MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.39 Million

Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report $187.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the lowest is $182.80 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $780.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $874.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.61. 3,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,755. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average of $383.24. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $546.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

