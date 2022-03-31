Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marpai updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MRAI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 179,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Marpai alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marpai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marpai in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marpai during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.