Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

