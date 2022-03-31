Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 198.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.