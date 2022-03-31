Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

