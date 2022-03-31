Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $962,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.