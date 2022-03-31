Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.
Shares of MRTN stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.