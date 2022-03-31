Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

