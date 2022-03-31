Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $31.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $50,736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 2,421,221 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.