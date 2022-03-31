MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Director Buys C$10,600.00 in Stock

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,260.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

