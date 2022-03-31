McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 5,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,361. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

