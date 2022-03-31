McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 580.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

