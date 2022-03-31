Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

MCVEF remained flat at $$31.30 during trading on Thursday. Medicover AB has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

