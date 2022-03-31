Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.65

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.65 and traded as high as C$17.17. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 3,550 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of C$576.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 25.88%.
About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Featured Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.