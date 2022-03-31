Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.65

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.65 and traded as high as C$17.17. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 3,550 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$576.49 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

