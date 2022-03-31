Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 583,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284,626. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

