Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

