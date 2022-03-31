Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

EFG opened at $97.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

