Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $194.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.19. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

