Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.32 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

