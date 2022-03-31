Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

