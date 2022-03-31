Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

