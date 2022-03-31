Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

CPRT opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

