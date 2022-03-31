Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,085. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.