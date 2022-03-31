Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

