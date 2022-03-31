Michael (Mike) Hirst Purchases 51,312 Shares of Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst bought 51,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$14,623.92 ($10,995.43).

Michael (Mike) Hirst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Michael (Mike) Hirst purchased 48,688 shares of Butn stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$12,902.32 ($9,700.99).

The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50.

Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. Its products include Butn Pay, a solution that allows organizations to pay for goods and services, and choose the repayment terms; Butn Now, a solution for businesses to claim their commissions instantly; Butn X, a solution that helps customers to get paid as soon as the goods and services are delivered with advanced payments; and Butn Plus, a solution that enables businesses to avail secured business loans.

