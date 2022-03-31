Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.360-$2.560 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.36-$2.56 EPS.

MU opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,133,000 after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.