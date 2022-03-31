Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

