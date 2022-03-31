Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.89. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.