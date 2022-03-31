MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.