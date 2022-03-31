MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKNGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 2,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,078. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -468.72%.

About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

