MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 2,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,078. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

