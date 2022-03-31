Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $44,235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

