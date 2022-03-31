Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.51 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $128.13 million and approximately $47.51 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

