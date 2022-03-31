Mirrored Apple Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $178.35 or 0.00388559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $149,269.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.05 or 0.07104576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,801.48 or 0.99783714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 55,830 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

