Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mogo has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $11.13.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $2,603,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

